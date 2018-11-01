First National Financial (FN) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.10.

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.92. 26,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,728. First National Financial has a one year low of C$25.34 and a one year high of C$29.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1542 dividend. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Moray Tawse bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.92 per share, with a total value of C$66,816.00. Also, Director Stephen Smith bought 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,043.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,170 shares of company stock worth $684,006.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

