First National Trust Co Has $16.63 Million Stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. accounts for approximately 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Trust Co owned 0.40% of F.N.B. worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.83 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other F.N.B. news, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,068.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at $427,140.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $217,090 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.