First National Trust Co Purchases 1,678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

First National Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,191 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,151,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

NVDA opened at $212.45 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $176.01 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.