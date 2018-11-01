First National Trust Co Sells 4,212 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 22,425.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,081,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,415 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at $40,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9,077.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 901,744 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 116.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 821,166 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,715,000 after acquiring an additional 712,308 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

