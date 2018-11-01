First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Position Cut by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,165.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

