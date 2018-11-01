FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

