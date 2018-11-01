Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. Fluor Co. (NEW) also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

FLR stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,213. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.