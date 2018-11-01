Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Forescout Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.12-0.10) EPS and its FY18 guidance at ($1.02-0.94) EPS.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Forescout Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSCT opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $191,508.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 399,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $15,044,925.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,184,714 shares of company stock worth $43,727,977. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forescout Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 244.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Forescout Technologies worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

