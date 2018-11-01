Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,748. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $610.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.08.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

