Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $25.17 on Thursday.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.