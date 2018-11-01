Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

BEN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,528. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 605.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 196.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

