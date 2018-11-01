Franklin Wireless (FKWL) vs. Clearfield (CLFD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Clearfield’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.72 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Clearfield $73.95 million 2.22 $3.84 million $0.28 42.93

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearfield 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.96% -11.69% -8.50% Clearfield 4.96% 7.10% 6.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearfield beats Franklin Wireless on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

