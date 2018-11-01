Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.86 ($106.81).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.44 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.88 ($80.09). 569,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a fifty-two week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.