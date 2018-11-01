Frontera Resources (FRR) Trading Up 11.5%

Frontera Resources Corp (LON:FRR) shares were up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Approximately 163,861,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

About Frontera Resources (LON:FRR)

Frontera Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects. The company focuses on the development of reserves in known hydrocarbon-bearing basins. It holds a 100% working interest in Block 12 covering an area of approximately 5,550 square kilometers located in the eastern Georgia.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.