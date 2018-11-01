Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.82 ($53.27).

Shares of FRA:FPE traded up €0.55 ($0.64) on Wednesday, hitting €38.85 ($45.17). The stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

