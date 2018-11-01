FujiCoin Market Cap Achieves $325,144.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $325,144.00 and $557.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.03147723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.65 or 0.06744852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00802638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.01641329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00143145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01857279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00419244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030836 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,713,926,829 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.