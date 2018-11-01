FY2018 EPS Estimates for Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Boosted by Analyst

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Newfield Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s FY2019 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Newfield Exploration stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,646,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,447 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,569,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,275 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,472,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,030,000 after purchasing an additional 62,641 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,700,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,601,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,824,000 after purchasing an additional 442,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

