Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 1,897,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,826. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

