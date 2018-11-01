Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Garmin by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after buying an additional 272,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 125,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,308 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $84,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 75,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,050,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,036 shares of company stock valued at $241,523,426 over the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

