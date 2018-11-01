Gevo (GEVO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Gevo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 188,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,676. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.80) by $2.49. Gevo had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johannes Minho Roth purchased 137,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $421,111.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $59,631.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.65% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

