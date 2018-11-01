Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 15,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,251. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

