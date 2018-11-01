Gibson Energy’s (GBNXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $$15.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,082. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

