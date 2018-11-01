Global Currency Reserve Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $39,672.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00060990 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 104,911,801 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

