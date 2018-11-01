Global Jobcoin Hits Market Cap of $668,793.00 (GJC)

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Global Jobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Jobcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Global Jobcoin has a total market cap of $668,793.00 and $0.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00150088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243065 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.84 or 0.09862297 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Global Jobcoin Token Profile

Global Jobcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,464,995 tokens. Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Jobcoin’s official website is www.globaljobcoin.com. The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Jobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin.

Buying and Selling Global Jobcoin

Global Jobcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Jobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Jobcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Jobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

