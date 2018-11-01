GNC (GNC) Trading Down 5.6%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.68. 2,997,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,929,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on GNC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GNC in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $281.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in GNC in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in GNC in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GNC by 301.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in GNC by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 74,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in GNC by 31.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

