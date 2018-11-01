Golden Star Resources (GSS) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Star Resources had a return on equity of 1,299.50% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of GSS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 304,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,487. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

