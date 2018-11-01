Gravity (GZRO) Trading 73.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 129.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Gravity has traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $229,146.00 and approximately $4,760.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,153,366,866 coins and its circulating supply is 317,787,072 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net.

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

