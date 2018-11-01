Gray Television (GTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 price objective on Gray Television and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:GTN opened at $17.31 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,464,000 after buying an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after buying an additional 1,773,153 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,713,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 181,532 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gray Television by 51.7% in the second quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,044,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 355,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 15.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 136,543 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

