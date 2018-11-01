Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,825 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,614 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

