Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CEO Sells $715,244.40 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $715,244.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,759.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,100. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,810,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,231,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,692,000 after acquiring an additional 601,340 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 499,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 704,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “$81.43” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

