Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue GBX 1.69 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:UKW traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 129.20 ($1.69). 1,141,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,533. Greencoat UK Wind has a twelve month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.70 ($1.66).

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Dan Badger sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £17,171.20 ($22,437.21).

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

