Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 4,000 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN) Stock

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Materion stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.94. Materion Corp has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Materion by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

