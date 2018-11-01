Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 70,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $150.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $167.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.7547 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.