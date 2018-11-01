HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (HLFDY) and AutoZone (AZO) Head to Head Survey

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and AutoZone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR $1.51 billion 0.53 $72.57 million $0.78 10.29 AutoZone $11.22 billion 1.68 $1.34 billion $50.34 14.63

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoZone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and AutoZone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A AutoZone 11.92% -99.70% 15.27%

Dividends

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. AutoZone does not pay a dividend. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and AutoZone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoZone 0 7 10 1 2.67

AutoZone has a consensus target price of $780.07, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given AutoZone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoZone is more favorable than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoZone has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of AutoZone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of AutoZone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoZone beats HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers. It also engages in the sale and fitting of bulbs, blades, and batteries; and offers bicycle replacement for insurance companies under the Wheelies brand. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 479 retail stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It also operates 15 Cycle Republic stores, as well as 313 car servicing centers in the United Kingdom; and sells 165,000 product lines through online. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps. It also offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. In addition, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; and tire repair services. Further, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com; and accessories, performance, and replacement parts through autoanything.com. As of December 05, 2017, it operated 5,480 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; 529 stores in Mexico; 14 stores in Brazil; and 26 Interamerican Motor Corporation branches. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

