Hamborner Reit (HAB) Given a €10.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Commerzbank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamborner Reit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.80 ($12.56).

ETR HAB opened at €8.90 ($10.35) on Monday. Hamborner Reit has a 1-year low of €8.73 ($10.15) and a 1-year high of €10.08 ($11.72).

Hamborner Reit Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation.

