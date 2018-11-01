Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $209.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $176.01 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

