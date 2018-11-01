Hasbro (HAS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lowered by Argus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,971 shares of company stock worth $7,697,608. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

