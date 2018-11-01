Hasbro (HAS) Trading 6.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $97.57 and last traded at $97.55. 2,038,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,438,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Specifically, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 22,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,315,950.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,561.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,608 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Barclays raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hasbro from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 4.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hasbro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 8.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 87.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.