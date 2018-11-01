HC Wainwright Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,711. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

