Head-To-Head Comparison: Pretium Resources (PVG) & Lithium Americas (LAC)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pretium Resources and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.65%. Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.41%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 3.22% 8.67% 4.37% Lithium Americas -860.20% -28.03% -26.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $177.93 million 8.55 -$16.45 million $0.10 83.00 Lithium Americas $4.29 million 70.21 -$33.25 million ($0.44) -7.73

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Lithium Americas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

