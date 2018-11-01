Head to Head Contrast: Cardinal Health (CAH) and Medizone International (MZEI)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and Medizone International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $136.81 billion 0.11 $256.00 million $5.00 10.29 Medizone International $230,000.00 7.76 -$2.01 million N/A N/A

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.19% 22.59% 3.80% Medizone International N/A N/A -404.40%

Volatility & Risk

Cardinal Health has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medizone International has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medizone International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medizone International does not pay a dividend. Cardinal Health pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cardinal Health has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardinal Health and Medizone International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 2 7 2 0 2.00 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health currently has a consensus price target of $60.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Medizone International.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Medizone International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to support the development, marketing, and distribution of specialty pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmacy management, and medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also distributes a range of national brand products; and medical products to patients' homes, as well as provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

