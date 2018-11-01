Head to Head Review: SpectraScience (SCIE) & Edap Tms (EDAP)

SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpectraScience and Edap Tms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A Edap Tms $40.74 million 1.85 -$760,000.00 ($0.01) -260.00

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than SpectraScience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SpectraScience and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than SpectraScience.

Profitability

This table compares SpectraScience and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -3.55% -2.66% -1.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SpectraScience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SpectraScience has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SpectraScience Company Profile

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

