Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) Short Interest Up 39.9% in October

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,393,921 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 28th total of 13,863,542 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,067,458 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEARCA XLV opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $78.74 and a 1 year high of $96.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 933.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,192.4% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 752.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

