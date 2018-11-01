Henry Boot plc (BOOT) Insider Buys £6,725 in Stock

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider Gerald Jennings acquired 2,500 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £6,725 ($8,787.40).

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.46) on Thursday. Henry Boot plc has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.21%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

