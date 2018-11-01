Heritage Financial (HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFWA. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 1,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,278.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

