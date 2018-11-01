Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.59 million.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 259,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $19.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

In related news, Director Steven C. Martindale bought 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,748.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 996,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,376.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $343,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

