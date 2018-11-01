Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 647,509 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,260,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

