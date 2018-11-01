Hertz Global (HTZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hertz Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HTZ opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

