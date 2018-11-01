Hiscox’s (HSX) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSX. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,314 ($17.17) to GBX 1,427 ($18.65) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,533.36 ($20.04).

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON:HSX traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,640 ($21.43). 241,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total value of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total value of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.