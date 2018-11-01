Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

HTBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $515.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 960,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,656,000 after buying an additional 78,148 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

